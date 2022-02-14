6 police officers interdicted over Lamashegu shooting

Additionally, personnel from the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) have been detailed alongside the CID team to probe professional standard-related issues of the conduct of the Tamale patrol team.

The police officers attached to the Tamale District Patrol team and interdicted are:

No. 46497 General Corporal Samson Kweku Darfour

No. 50249 General Corporal Prosper Mormesimu

No. 56190 General Constable Harrison Twum Danso

No. 57436 General Constable Mathew Sah

No. 58823 General Constable Nuhu Muntari

No. 11319 PW/Constable Doris Serwaa Bonsu

Shooting incident

About seven people sustained various degrees of injuries during the riot.

The riot is reported to have erupted when a young man who was being pursued by the police dashed into the Lamashe-Naa's palace to avoid being apprehended by security personnel.

An eyewitness said the young man was being chased for driving an unlicensed vehicle.