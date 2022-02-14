The police administration in a statement issued by the Director-General of Public Affairs on Monday, February 14, 2022, said "The police administration has also dispatched a team of investigators led by the deputy director-general of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), DCOP Frederick Agyei to lead the investigation into the matter."
6 police officers interdicted over Lamashegu shooting
The Ghana Police Service has interdicted six police officers after one person has been confirmed dead in the clash between the police and the youth of Lamashegu on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
Additionally, personnel from the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) have been detailed alongside the CID team to probe professional standard-related issues of the conduct of the Tamale patrol team.
The police officers attached to the Tamale District Patrol team and interdicted are:
No. 46497 General Corporal Samson Kweku Darfour
No. 50249 General Corporal Prosper Mormesimu
No. 56190 General Constable Harrison Twum Danso
No. 57436 General Constable Mathew Sah
No. 58823 General Constable Nuhu Muntari
No. 11319 PW/Constable Doris Serwaa Bonsu
Shooting incident
About seven people sustained various degrees of injuries during the riot.
The riot is reported to have erupted when a young man who was being pursued by the police dashed into the Lamashe-Naa's palace to avoid being apprehended by security personnel.
An eyewitness said the young man was being chased for driving an unlicensed vehicle.
However, while running into the palace, the Police allegedly shot him, causing the riot.
