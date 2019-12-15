The victim identified as Cecilia Cobbinah was found with her tongue missing, police at the Nsuaem District Command reported.

According to the father of the victim, Sewele Lanlang, he had gone to the farm leaving his three children at home Friday morning.

Later that day, one of the children ran to Mr. Lanlang at the farm and informed him that two men came to the house at the village and kidnapped her younger sister, Cecilia .

After hours of search with town folks, the body of the deceased was found with a deep cut on her throat.