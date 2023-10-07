62% of primary 2 students struggle with reading skills - Yaw Adutwum

He pointed out that in 2015, only 2% of Primary-2 students could read, and despite some improvement in 2022, with 38% of students showing the ability to read, the remaining 62% unable to read was still a cause for concern.

“In a test conducted in 2015, only 2% of Primary-2 students could read in this country. Thereafter, in 2022, the President invested resources and was able to access every Primary-2 student in the country on the National Standardized test.

“The test result which is out has revealed that 38% of the students can read, but I’m not happy about it because it also said 62% can’t read and we can’t be happy with that,”

Dr. Adutwum stressed the importance of cultivating a new generation of education leaders who are committed to improving learning outcomes. He highlighted the inadequacy of depending on the traditional apprenticeship-based leadership model and emphasized the need to accelerate the development of effective school leadership through initiatives like the National Education Leadership Institute.

“We have to begin to raise a new generation of education leaders who will be interested in learning outcomes and who will lead the charge to ensure that Ghana’s fortunes will change.

“We cannot depend on this apprenticeship leadership any longer…we have to fast-track the Wesley Girls’ experience so we can get more effective school leadership and this is where the National Education Leadership Institute comes in"