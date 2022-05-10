64-year-old man arrested in a 'Rambo style' for allegedly criticising Supreme Court judge

A relative of the suspect said his father was "arrested in a Rambo style and taken to the National Security’s blue gate facility without any explanations," reports by Accra-based Citi FM stated.

He said the family had information that Bosso was arrested because he sent a text message to a Supreme Court Judge, who is his old-time friend, cautioning him and the other Justices to be circumspect in their judgments in order not to attract the public's disaffection for the court.

However, Jerry John, the lawyer for the suspect who spoke to Citi News stated that Livingston Bosso was on Monday morning "Surreptitiously arraigned without informing the families or his lawyer. He was told to plead guilty to whatever charges read to him with a promise that the judge will immediately pardon and discharge him with an instruction to apologise to the Supreme Court judge."

He further stressed that Bosso told him he was told by the police prosecutor, Inspector Asiedu Brobbey not to let his family know he was being taken to court with the assurance that he would be discharged upon admitting guilt.

"As it stands, we have not seen the charge sheet, we do not know what Mr. Bosso has been charged with and why he is being remanded," the lawyer noted.