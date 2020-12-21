The man who gave his name as William Agyei called at his guest house onboard a red Toyota Corolla with registration number ER 1614-17 and lodged at room 40 of the guest house located at Effiduase off Akwadum road in the Eastern Region on December 19, 2020.

According to reports, the receptionist on the next day, Sunday, December 20, 2020, after knocking on the door several times but there was no response so she opened the door only to found the man lying motionless when she entered the room in an attempt to clean.

The lady who checked in with the man was, however, nowhere to be found.

However, the owner of the guest house reported the incident to the Effiduase police. Investigators proceeded to the scene and on inspection found several sex enhancement drugs including viagra for men, deep heat spray, unirob polar ice, bendroflumethiazide tablets, and several other used tablets were seen in a bag found in the room.

A red bag containing the personal clothes of the deceased including some regalias and a black handbag containing an amount of GH¢2000 were also found.

External inspection of the body was conducted but no marks of violence were found except foaming on the mouth.

The body has since been conveyed to St Joseph's Hospital morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy.