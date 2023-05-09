ADVERTISEMENT
7 critically injured as church building collapses at Old Bortianor

Evans Annang

Seven (7) construction workers are reportedly in critical condition after a church building collapsed at Old Bortianor in the Greater Accra Region.

Old Bortianor church collapses
The three-story auditorium of the Word In Action Church in the Ga South Municipality came tumbling down earlier today.

The disaster reportedly ensued while the victims were working on an extension project around the facility.

According to some eyewitnesses, seven persons who were working on an extension project of the auditorium heard an unusual noise, but the building collapsed just when they attempted to escape.

Old Bortianor church
All the victims were initially rushed to the Bortianor polyclinic and one of them who was critically injured was later transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

“I can say that one of the injured persons is very hurt because the pillars really hit him hard. That is what I actually saw”, an eyewitness told CitiNews.

Personnel from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) have visited the site of the incident to ascertain whether there may be anymore victims under the rubble.

