7 Ghanaian MPs and their beautiful spouses

There's only one thing worse than sitting next to a dull person at a dinner party and that's sitting next to a politician.

Members of Parliament in Ghana also have an eye for good taste, thus what they expect in a woman.

Pulse.com.gh lists some notable members of parliament and their loving partners.

Okudzeto Ablakwa with his beautiful wife

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is showing to the world his beautiful wife as he celebrates his wife Nuhella Seidu.

Nuhella who holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon before heading the Ghana Law School, worked with Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Choice FM, Metro TV, and also hosted a Law Express show which was aired on Gh One TV.

The couple who have been reported to have tied the knot in 2011 at a private ceremony in Wa are blessed with two children, a boy, and a girl.

Okudzeto Ablakwa and wife, Nuhella Seidu Pulse Ghana

Sam George and his wife celebrate 10 years of marriage

One politician who makes marriage look beautiful is a member of the Sam George.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram is famed for showering praise on his beloved wife and mother of his three children.

Sam George and his wife 'chopping love' occupies almost half of his posts on his social media page.

Pulse Ghana

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and his wife

He is the Member of Parliament for the Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency in the Eastern Region.

Oppong-Nkrumah who doubles as the Information minister is married to Akua Oppong Nkrumah.

His wedding to Akua was kept to the blind side of the media and the general public.

The two have two kids together.

Pulse Ghana

Francis Asenso Boakye and his beautiful wife

Francis Asenso Boakye a former Deputy Chief of Staff who has worked with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Francis Asenso Boakye, the Member of Parliament for Bantama doubles as the Minister of Works and Housing.

He is married to the CEO of Beautiful Beneath, Juliet Gyamfi, with three kids.

Pulse Ghana

John Ntim Forjour and his wife

The Member of Parliament for the Assin South constituency is married to Lady Tracy Ntim-Fordjour.

The pretty young lady is the strong tower behind the MP who doubles as a minister of God.

Pulse Ghana

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu and his lovely wife

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is the Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He is the majority leader in Parliament and the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

He is married to his pretty wife Irene Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu.

Pulse Ghana

Francis-Xavier Sosu and his wife

Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu is married to a very industrious woman.

He is the Member of Parliament-elect for Madina.

The MP and his wife have been married for the past nine years and it is evident that Mrs. Sosu is a very supportive wife and mother.