7-member committee set up to deal with 'no bed syndrome' at Ridge Hospital

Emmanuel Tornyi

A seven-member bed management committee has been set up to deal with the issue of 'no bed syndrome' at the Ridge Hospital.

Ridge Hospital

The Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyoh made this known at a ceremony to mark the Greater Accra Regional Hospital's 5th anniversary.

He said the 'no bed syndrome' is gradually becoming a thing of the past at the facility.

According to him, "To respond properly to this, we established the bed management committee, and they go around every four hours, once there is a bed space somewhere they identify the space, and they inform the emergency department for patients to be transferred, so we create space within the emergency.

"So at all times, we have a bed space within the emergency to receive any emergencies that are transferred."

Pulse Ghana

The major medical facilities in Ghana are suffering from a lack of beds.

The phenomenon of 'no bed syndrome' is the lack of beds in hospitals for new patients, particularly in the emergency department. The phenomenon seems to have been in existence for a while.

The situation has forced patients from patronizing the services of the facility, therefore, they preferred to be attended to at traditional medical centres.

