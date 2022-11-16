7-member committee set up to deal with 'no bed syndrome' at Ridge Hospital

He said the 'no bed syndrome' is gradually becoming a thing of the past at the facility.

According to him, "To respond properly to this, we established the bed management committee, and they go around every four hours, once there is a bed space somewhere they identify the space, and they inform the emergency department for patients to be transferred, so we create space within the emergency.

"So at all times, we have a bed space within the emergency to receive any emergencies that are transferred."

The major medical facilities in Ghana are suffering from a lack of beds.

The phenomenon of 'no bed syndrome' is the lack of beds in hospitals for new patients, particularly in the emergency department. The phenomenon seems to have been in existence for a while.