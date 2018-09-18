7 students killed in road accident

news

About seven students have been reported dead in a gory accident on the Agona Nkwanta - Tarkwa road in the Western region.

The accident occurred when a truck carrying manganese and a Mercedes Sprinter mini bus at Dompem collided.

According to reports, the school bus was conveying the students to their various destinations after close of school on Tuesday.

READ MORE: 5 die in accident at Ashaiman

An eyewitness reported that the bus carrying the students was speeding and crashed into the heavy truck carrying manganese from a mining concession.

The injured were rushed to the Tarkwa Government hospital whiles the Police have launched an investigations into the incident.