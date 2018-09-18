Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

7 students killed in road accident


Tragedy 7 students killed in road accident

The accident occurred when a truck carrying manganese and a Mercedes Sprinter mini bus at Dompem collided.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

About seven students have been reported dead in a gory accident on the Agona Nkwanta - Tarkwa road in the Western region.

The accident occurred when a truck carrying manganese and a Mercedes Sprinter mini bus at Dompem collided.

According to reports, the  school bus was conveying the students to their various destinations after close of school on Tuesday.

play

READ MORE: 5 die in accident at Ashaiman

An eyewitness reported that the bus carrying the students was speeding and crashed into the heavy truck carrying manganese from a mining concession.

The injured were rushed to the Tarkwa Government hospital whiles the Police have launched an investigations into the incident.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Insensitive Government: You're killing us - Trotro drivers to Akufo-Addo Insensitive Government You're killing us - Trotro drivers to Akufo-Addo
Protest: Spare parts dealers threaten demonstration over hardship Protest Spare parts dealers threaten demonstration over hardship
Rogue Trader: Kweku Adoboli gets last-minute reprieve from deportation Rogue Trader Kweku Adoboli gets last-minute reprieve from deportation
Theft: 6 arrested for breaking into church and stealing instruments Theft 6 arrested for breaking into church and stealing instruments
Creation Of New Regions: Dagbon Chiefs 'fight' removal of Chereponi from Northern region Creation Of New Regions Dagbon Chiefs 'fight' removal of Chereponi from Northern region
Acquitted: Nurse accused of raping Italian woman at Damongo freed Acquitted Nurse accused of raping Italian woman at Damongo freed

Recommended Videos

Local News: Why I crossed Akufo-Addo's convoy - Man reveals Local News Why I crossed Akufo-Addo's convoy - Man reveals
Local News: Deporting me to Ghana worse than being jailed in UK – Adoboli Local News Deporting me to Ghana worse than being jailed in UK – Adoboli
Local News: We’re disappointed in Ga chiefs – Kofi Annan's family Local News We’re disappointed in Ga chiefs – Kofi Annan's family



Top Articles

1 Seth Nana Amowi Man who crossed Akufo-Addo's convoy reveals reasonbullet
2 KNUST Mixed 'Katanga, Conti hall' has spiritual implications -...bullet
3 Dominic Obeng-Andoh Obengfo denies being responsible for Stacy's deathbullet
4 Acquitted Nurse accused of raping Italian woman at Damongo freedbullet
5 Weird Man crosses Nana Addo’s convoy in an attempt to kill himselfbullet
6 Photos Man arrested for stealing MPs’ toilet roll at...bullet
7 Security Akufo-Addo announces goal to recruit 4,000 police...bullet
8 Illegal Mining Gov’t to name and sack MMDCEs involved in...bullet
9 Central Region Tour Nana Addo inspects Potato Processing...bullet
10 Crime 5 gold robbers nabbed by the policebullet

Related Articles

Road Crash 3 die in motorway accident
Theft Mechanic fined GH¢2,400 for stealing Govt vehicle
Enough is Enough Dome-Kwabenya residents demonstrate over deplorable roads
Fatal Crash NDC MP Collins Dauda's vehicle kills 6
Photos Former Interior Minister Mark Woyongo involved in a near-fatal accident
Infrastructure Alert Why Accra-Tema motorway must be expanded
Roundabout Expansion Tema Motorway roundabout road to be diverted August 26
African News Roundup Mali re-elects 73-year-old President and other African stories of the week
Tragedy 10-year-old girl killed in accident at Lower Manya Krobo
Tragedy Three dead in a gory accident at Adansi-Fomena

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
4 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
5 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
6 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
7 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
8 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
9 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

File Photo
Eye Complications 300,000 Ghanaians risk going blind - Ghana Health Service
Waste Management Zoomlion drivers withdraw services as refuse piles up in Accra
Parts of Bolga Municipality in the Upper East region were on Wednesday flooded after heavy hours of rainfall.
Disaster Five perish after flooding in Sissala East
Kejetia market
Redevelopment Committee inaugurated to validate traders for Kejetia market
X
Advertisement