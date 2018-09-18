7 students killed in road accident

The accident occurred when a truck carrying manganese and a Mercedes Sprinter mini bus at Dompem collided.
According to reports, the school bus was conveying the students to their various destinations after close of school on Tuesday.
The injured were rushed to the Tarkwa Government hospital whiles the Police have launched an investigations into the incident.