73 Nigerian, Togolese women to be deported for prostituting in Ghana

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) is set to deport 73 Nigerian and Togolese women over their involvement in various illegal acts in the country.

The deportees were arrested on Thursday down following a swoop by Enforcement Unit of the GIS at the Redco Flats neighbourhood at Madina.

They were 72 Nigerians, one Togolese as well as nine other Ghanaians. Some of the deportees were nabbed for prostituting whiles other also did not have the requisite resident permits.

Speaking at a press briefing, the 2IC at the Public Affairs of the GIS, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI), Linda Asare Mantey, said the foreign nationals will be deported whiles the Ghanaians have been handed to the Police to be prosecuted.

She said 20 of the suspects were arrested at the Junior Hotel at Madina, which is known to be an area where prostitution is very rampant.

“It is illegal to come to the country and engage in prostitution,” Supt. Linda Asare Mantey remarked.

She cautioned that the Ghana Immigration Service will soon turn attention to owners and managers of hotel facilities who hire their facilities out to irregular migrants and locals to use for prostitution.