Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

73 Nigerian, Togolese women to be deported for prostituting in Ghana


Repatriation 73 Nigerian, Togolese women to be deported for prostituting in Ghana

They were arrested together with nine other Ghanaians. Some of the deportees were nabbed for prostituting whiles other also did not have the requisite resident permits.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
File Photo play

File Photo

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) is set to deport 73 Nigerian and Togolese women over their involvement in various illegal acts in the country.

The deportees were arrested on Thursday down following a swoop by Enforcement Unit of the GIS at the Redco Flats neighbourhood at Madina.

READ ALSO: Tragedy 24-year old killed for allegedly stealing motorbike

They were 72 Nigerians, one Togolese as well as nine other Ghanaians. Some of the deportees were nabbed for prostituting whiles other also did not have the requisite resident permits.

Speaking at a press briefing, the 2IC at the Public Affairs of the GIS, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI), Linda Asare Mantey, said the foreign nationals will be deported whiles the Ghanaians have been handed to the Police to be prosecuted.

She said 20 of the suspects were arrested at the Junior Hotel at Madina, which is known to be an area where prostitution is very rampant.

READ ALSO: Protest: Spare parts dealers postpone demonstration

“It is illegal to come to the country and engage in prostitution,” Supt. Linda Asare Mantey remarked.

She cautioned that the Ghana Immigration Service will soon turn attention to owners and managers of hotel facilities who hire their facilities out to irregular migrants and locals to use for prostitution.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Daniel Domelevo: Auditor General hints of looming dismissal? Daniel Domelevo Auditor General hints of looming dismissal?
Fake News: We haven't apologized to Mahama - Spare parts dealers Fake News We haven't apologized to Mahama - Spare parts dealers
Tragedy: 24-year old killed for allegedly stealing motorbike Tragedy 24-year old killed for allegedly stealing motorbike
Disaster: Oxfam slams Nana Addo for neglecting victims of Bagre Dam spillage Disaster Oxfam slams Nana Addo for neglecting victims of Bagre Dam spillage
Protest: Spare parts dealers postpone demonstration Protest Spare parts dealers postpone demonstration
Crime: 21-year-old taxi driver arrested for allegedly killing soldier Crime 21-year-old taxi driver arrested for allegedly killing soldier

Recommended Videos

Prof Adei: Prof urges gov’t to stop allowances to trainee teachers, nurses Prof Adei Prof urges gov’t to stop allowances to trainee teachers, nurses
Local News: Anas receives $11,000 journalism excellence award in India Local News Anas receives $11,000 journalism excellence award in India
Local News: Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospital Local News Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospital



Top Articles

1 Wee Legality Legalize marijuana - Kwame Sefa Kayi calls on governmentbullet
2 Founders Day September 21 declared a public holidaybullet
3 Crime 21-year-old taxi driver arrested for allegedly killing soldierbullet
4 Daniel Domelevo Auditor General hints of looming dismissal?bullet
5 Plea Don't kill Menzgold - Concerned Youth Coalition explainsbullet
6 Fake News We haven't apologized to Mahama - Spare parts dealersbullet
7 Rogue Trader Why does the UK government want to deport Kweku...bullet
8 Counsel Stop paying nurses and trainee teachers allowances...bullet
9 Tragedy 24-year old killed for allegedly stealing motorbikebullet
10 Profligacy Cut down unnecessary expenditure of gov't...bullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter...bullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

LAS Liberty School set to provide top-notch world class education
Multi-cultural International School LAS Liberty School set to provide top-notch world class education
Murder Trial Attorney General summoned over delay in J.B Danquah case
Fuel Hikes Scrap Special Petroleum Levy – Minority to Gov’t
Automobile Industry Kantanka will be given equal incentives as VW, Nissan – Bawumia
X
Advertisement