According to the Regional Director for Health Services, Naa Dr. Jacob Mahama, the test was conducted in thirteen (13) educational institutions and the result shows that 75 students contracted the virus.

Addressing the media in the region on the theme "Continuing Quality Health Service Delivery Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Challenges", he gave the breakdown that in the Nzema East Municipality, 26 students at Nsien Senior High School tested positive, at the Shama Senior High School in the Shama district, out of 46 samples collected, 19 of the samples turned out positive while in the Amenfi West district, Asankragua Nursing and Midwifery school had 6 positive cases of COVID-19.

The Health Director said a total of 2,467 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Western Region, out of which 2,216 have been discharged and 6 patients have passed away as of today, July 23, 2020.

The Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality tops the chart with 639 cases, followed by Sekondi-Takoradi with 632 cases. The Amenfi West Municipality at the border of the region to the Western North has record 442 cases.