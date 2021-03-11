This was disclosed in a statement issued by the VRA on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

“All students and staff who tested positive have tested negative upon repeat tests,” the statement said.

“The students have been counselled and reintegrated back into the school," the statement continued.

The statement further added: “Our first-year students have also reported to school without any incidents.”

A few weeks ago, VRA urged calm among parents, students and the general public concerning the infection of some of its students and staff with COVID-19.

Some 79 students and staff of the school were confirmed by the Eastern Regional Health Directorate to have contracted the virus.

Seventy-four of the patients were students and five were staff of the school.