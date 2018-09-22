Pulse.com.gh logo
8 suspects arrested in Atewa Forest Reserve for illegal mining


A total of eight persons have been arrested in the Atewa forest reserve embarking on illegal mining.

  Published:
A total of eight persons have been arrested in the Atewa forest reserve embarking on illegal mining.

Four of the suspects, 332-year-oldKwaku Ampaabeng , Kwabena Apaw,39, Evans Ahenkorah,33 and 55 year old Yaw Effah Boateng, were last week rounded up by guards of the forestry service department in Kyebi.

The forest guards, as part of efforts to clampdown on the destruction of forest reserves yesterday apprehended Emmanuel Mensah, 26 Rashid Alhassan, 50, Zule Ali, 45 and Emmanuel Owusu, 23.

They were caught pants down mining gold in the heart of the forest reserve between Akwadum and Potroase within the enclaves of river Pang and  Ominatwi.

The Kyebi range manager of the forestry service department, Jones Agyei Kumi says the illegal miners have cumulatively destroyed 15 hectares of the forest reserve.

He explains that the two rivers polluted by the illegal miners drain into river Densu which provides water for about 5 million Ghanaians for both domestic and agricultural uses.

All the eight suspects are Ghanaians who hail from Akim Oda and Prankese in the eastern region.

They are currently in the custody of the New Juaben district police command awaiting prosecution.

