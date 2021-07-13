801 people dead from COVID-19 in Ghana so far; active cases jump to 2,247

Meanwhile, of the active cases recorded currently, 11 are in critical condition while 23 are severe.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total caseload of 97,585.

Out of that number, 94,537 have recovered.

In other news, a research by the Covid Transparency and Accountability Project, C-Tap has cited Ghana for its inefficient reporting system on the use of the COVID-19 funds.

The research says Ghana has shown a possible misuse of COVID-19 funds.

The study championed by civic organization, BudgIT Ghana, was to determine how transparent and accountable government has been on the usage of monies intended to tackle the impact of the pandemic.

On March 12, 2020, Ghana recorded its first COVID-19 case and mobilized internal and external funding to directly contain its spread and effects on citizens and the economy.

These included a World Bank Development Policy Operation of ¢1.716 million ($296,629); IMF Rapid Credit Facility of ¢3.145 million ($543,647); Access to a portion of (an estimated) $591.1 million in the Ghana Heritage Fund.