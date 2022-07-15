87% of public sector workers take less than GH¢3,000 as salary — SSNIT

The meeting sought stakeholder buy-in and support to extend the coverage of the SSNIT Scheme to public sector workers.

The Deputy General Secretary of the TUC, Joshua Ansah told Joy News that "We need an overhaul of public sector wages and we need it now. It appears that over 80% of us retire with peanuts as our pensions. Many of our colleagues who have retired are either dead or in abject poverty. This can’t go on and that's the reason why we are welcoming SSNIT's engagement with us."

On the part of the General Manager of Operations, Kingsley Adjei Manu, he said it has become necessary to extend coverage to informal sector workers not only to increase active membership and contributor base of the scheme adding that a merger will not only formalize pensions and deepen penetration but also leave pensioners better off – per international standards.

He said "Merging both salaries and allowances is important because we have realized that salaries are meager as compared to allowances. Consolidation will make up for this deficit and in turn, increase the returns to these public sector workers."

Meanwhile, research conducted by the Centre for Socioeconomic Studies (CSS) has indicated that the government employee's average income in Ghana ranges from GH¢1,720 thus minimum to GH¢2,007 maximum.

It said 93% of public sector workers in Ghana earn only up to GH¢2,007 at the end of every month.