The pupils are said to have drowned late afternoon on Wednesday while returning from school.
9 children dead after boat tragedy at Faanaa-Bortianor in Accra
Nine (9) children are reportedly dead after a boat carrying them capsized at Faanaa-Bortianor in the Greater Accra Region.
Twelve people including the boat owner were on the boat when the incident happened, killing nine of them.
In a report by Accra based Joy FM, the boat owner is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.
Meanwhile, the deceased have been sent to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital mortuary in Accra.
The Police have also called on parents of the victims to help identify their kin.
More soon….
