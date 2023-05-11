ADVERTISEMENT
9 children dead after boat tragedy at Faanaa-Bortianor in Accra

Evans Annang

Nine (9) children are reportedly dead after a boat carrying them capsized at Faanaa-Bortianor in the Greater Accra Region.

The pupils are said to have drowned late afternoon on Wednesday while returning from school.

Twelve people including the boat owner were on the boat when the incident happened, killing nine of them.

In a report by Accra based Joy FM, the boat owner is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Boat tragedy at Faanaa Bortianor
Boat tragedy at Faanaa Bortianor Pulse Ghana
Meanwhile, the deceased have been sent to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital mortuary in Accra.

The Police have also called on parents of the victims to help identify their kin.

More soon….

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
