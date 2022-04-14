9 men shot dead by unknown assailants in Yendi

Accra based Citi FM said the attack is a suspected retaliatory one after some armed robbers allegedly had attacked and killed a Konkomba man on Tuesday, April 11, 2022.

The attacks follow the killing of a Teacher of Dagbon State Senior High School Jacob Koila in a suspected armed robbery attack at Zagban on the Yendi-Zabzugu road.

Angered by the killing of the teacher, some locals mobilized themselves and went on a rampage killing at least eight persons.

Pulse Ghana

“I was here when they came, as soon as they entered, they started shooting and one man just shot my husband, and he is dead. I was standing there, and they started burning our homes,” one woman said after the attack.

“I have one child, and he has been killed. Now I have no child, no one to look after me again,” another added.