9 UEW students perish in fatal accident Asuboi

The Hyundai bus was reportedly carrying the students from Sunyani towards Accra but on reaching a section of the Asuboi road, the driver failed to observe traffic ahead. He was alleged to be sleeping.

He crashed into the 40-footer container loaded with woods which had fallen partially on the road after a previous accident.

Pulse Ghana

The Eastern Regional Police Command Police Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said eight passengers died on the spot, and one later died at the Suhum Government Hospital, where the injured were rushed to.