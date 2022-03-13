According to reports, nine people died in the accident and all of them are students of the University of Education, Winneba.
9 UEW students perish in fatal accident Asuboi
A crash involving a Hyundai universe commercial bus with registration number AK 324-22 and a 40-footer container loaded with wood at Asuboi earlier this morning has left scores of people dead.
The Hyundai bus was reportedly carrying the students from Sunyani towards Accra but on reaching a section of the Asuboi road, the driver failed to observe traffic ahead. He was alleged to be sleeping.
He crashed into the 40-footer container loaded with woods which had fallen partially on the road after a previous accident.
The Eastern Regional Police Command Police Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said eight passengers died on the spot, and one later died at the Suhum Government Hospital, where the injured were rushed to.
He also disclosed that the police are making effort to remove the accident vehicles from the road.
