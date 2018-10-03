Pulse.com.gh logo
90,000 NABCO applicants accept placements


With the placement of the applicants completed, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to outdoor them on October 17, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Over 90,000 applicants to the  Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme have accepted their placements in all seven modules of the programme across the country.

The modules are Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana and Revenue Ghana. The rest are Digitise Ghana, Civic Ghana and Enterprise Ghana.

READ MORE: 11 things you need before applying for the Nation Builders Corps

About 100, 000 graduates had been earmarked to enroll on the programme.

The chief executive officer of NABCO, Ibrahim Anyars, in an interview explained that the remaining 10,000 applicants are expected to finalise their documentation and subsequent acceptance of their placements by Friday, October 5, 2018.

According to the NABCO CEO, they had to put some of the applicants on the pending list because the secretariat had to device some measures of professional verification for applicants of Heal Ghana and Feed Ghana modules.

These modules entail providing healthcare delivery to deprived and rural communities across Ghana and providing extensive support to farmers across Ghana, respectively.

READ MORE: NABCO is useless – NDC Presidential hopeful

However, Dr Anyars clarified that all the needed checks and verifications had been done and applicants had been successfully posted to their various institutions awaiting the presidential commissioning.

