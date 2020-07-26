The Ministry, in a statement, said such a barbaric cannot be allowed to go unpunished in this 21st century.

The gruesome lynching of the deceased, according to the Ministry, “has, rightly so, shaken the very foundation of our sensibility as humans.”

“The Ministry, on behalf of the government and people of Ghana, unreservedly condemns this barbaric act…”

“It certainly cannot be said that such antiquated mentality could still be with us in this 21st century where the world and Ghana in particular has made significant strides in upholding the rights and dignity of women,” the statement added.

In a video that surfaced online, the deceased, Akua Denteh was slapped, kicked and caned on Thursday at Kafaba after a supposed soothsayer accused her of witchcraft, resulting in the underdevelopment of the area.