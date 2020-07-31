The Ghanaian nurses arrived off a chartered flight into the Grantley Adams International Airport on Thursday.

Speaking on behalf of the contingent from Ghana, she said: “Thank you very much for welcoming us and greetings from her President Nana Akufo-Addo and all the human resources personnel from the Ministry of Health (in Ghana), greetings from them.”

Of the 95 nurses, it is almost a 50-50 split with 49 women and 46 men signing on to assist with healthcare locally.

She said that the team of nurses hopes to have “good interactions” with the patients “for the next two or more years.”

Prime Minister of Barbados with Akufo Addo

When she added “or more,” there was laughter and cheers from her colleagues and Barbados’ Minister of Health Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic, Minister of Tourism Senator Lisa Cummins along with other officials from both their ministries.

Atopley also added: “We promise to work hard to deliver good service to everyone and be at peace with everyone.”

Bostic told the media: “These nurses will be working at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital as well as the primary healthcare sector, that is the Geriatric Hospitals and polyclinics.”

The Ghanaian nurses are initially on a two-year contract.