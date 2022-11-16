RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

98 NPP MPs threaten to boycott budget presentation if Ofori-Atta is not sacked immediately

Evans Annang

The woes of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta continues as Members of Parliament in his party continue their push for his dismissal.

Ken Ofori-Atta
Ken Ofori-Atta

After acceding to a plea by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to allow the Minister present the budget and conclude on the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the MPs have made a u-turn and are demanding for the immediate sacking of Mr. Ofori-Atta.

According to 98 of such MPs of the ruling party, if the President fails to do what they are asking immediately, they will boycott next week’s budget presentation.

According to the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, who doubles as spokesperson for the group, Ofori-Atta’s position in government has become untenable, hence the fresh demand for his resignation.

His comment comes after the group had earlier relaxed its demand following a meeting with the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Appiah-Kubi said, “We’ve gone back to (our demand for the President to) sack him now and therefore should the budget be presented under the stamp of the Finance Minister, we’ll not participate because as far as we’re concerned we’re never going to do business with him.

“And if we’re not going to do business with him, he does not participate in any process from the Presidency to the House. We will not participate in deliberations too.”

Andy Appiah-Kubi
Andy Appiah-Kubi Andy Appiah-Kubi Pulse Ghana

He noted that the only way the President will get them to participate in the budget presentation and appropriation is if someone else from government is appointed to present the budget.

“We’re not saying we won’t do President’s business. We’re saying we won’t do President’s business through Ofori-Atta. So if anybody else comes with President’s business, we’ll participate,” he said.

Mr. Andy Appiah-Kubi also told host, Evans Mensah that the new resolution is the outcome of a meeting held on Tuesday, November 15, which was attended by 98 NPP MPs to reconsider their collective position after they agreed to relax their initial stance.

The Finance Minister is currently facing a vote of censure from the Minority side of Parliament and the NPP MPs are convinced it is time for him to leave.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
