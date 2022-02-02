98% of Ghanaians on social media will ditch the country and settle abroad – Poll

With about 38,600 votes, 88% said they will take the least opportunity to leave Ghana and settle abroad permanently.

Seven percent of the respondents said no while five percent said they don’t know.

The poll comes off the back of recent agitations by Ghanaians on social in regards to the increasing cost of living and the proposed introduction of the controversial e-levy.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the government will pass the controversial electronic transaction levy (E-levy) despite opposing views from Ghanaians.

E-Levy, he said is the only way for the government to pay for the free water and free electricity enjoyed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said "Revenues during 2020/2021 went down considerably because of the slowing down of the economic activities that came from the COVID-19. At the same time, government, in order to keep the country going, did incur some expenditures on the free water, the free electricity. These were the unavoidable expenses that the government had to make.