981 parcels of suspected marijuana were intercepted near the Burkina Faso border

The Ghana Immigration Service said the patrol team acting on intel conducted a swoop in the house of a man (name withheld) at Liero where it was revealed that most of the rooms were stocked with sacks containing the suspected substance believed to be marijuana.

Pulse Ghana

It further read that the personnel with a backup reinforcement retrieved the suspected substances totaling 981 parcels, and sent them to the Hamile Border Post for further investigation and action.

“The respective state security agencies would be invited to analyze the exhibits to ascertain the veracity of our deep suspicion about what the substance is.

“In the meantime, frantic efforts are being made to apprehend persons connected to the ceased substance to aid in the investigation and appropriate action.”

Chief Supt. Owusu Ansah, the Hamile Border Post Commander, thanked the locals who provided the tip leading to the seizure.