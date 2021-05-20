RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

A mad man got healed by wearing my clothes - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

Founder of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, has disclosed that a mad man recently got healed by wearing his clothes.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh

He said he gifted him a shirt and trouser which later cured him of his madness.

Dr Tetteh, who is leading a 31-day non-denominational national prayer rally dubbed ‘This Nonsense Must Stop’ to seek the face of God to curb the rising indiscipline and other ills afflicting the nation, narrated the story to demonstrate how the power of God can bring healing and liberty to the afflicted if the nonsense stops.

He said: “There was a mad man standing around the Achimota Overhead who stopped my car and showered praises on me and told me: ‘This morning, I really gave a mad man a good beating’. That’s the mad man telling me he had beaten another mad man who was defacing my crusade posters”.

“He didn’t think he was a mad man. So, after verifying the mad man’s story from some waakye sellers and people in the area, I gave him GHS20 and he threatened to kill the other mad man if he saw him defacing the posters again. He also showered a lot of appellations on me after gifting him the money.

“So, I left for my mother-in-law’s and while returning, I saw the same mad man standing with his clenched fists protecting my posters.

“So, I stopped again and gifted him one of my shirts and a pair of shoes. This happened on a Thursday”, Dr Tetteh recalled.

Reverend Lawrence Tetteh explains why most Ga people are poor (video)
Reverend Lawrence Tetteh explains why most Ga people are poor (video) Reverend Lawrence Tetteh explains why most Ga people are poor (video) Pulse Ghana

According to him, during a crusade on the following Sunday, his attention was drawn that “there was a man with a testimony”.

“When the man came, I realised he was wearing my attire and my shoes. ‘I know these shoes and attire; so, what is it?’ He [mad man] said: ‘I was the mad man you met on Thursday; when I put on your clothes, I became healed”.

