A-Plus dares Maritime Authority boss to sue him

A-Plus alleged that the CEO and other seven members of management of the Authority spent GH¢10,652 in one night on food.

play

Controversial musician Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus has thrown a challenge to the Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) Kwame Owusu to take him to court over claims that he [Kwame Owusu] spent GH¢135,000 on a staff end-of-year party in 2017.

Earlier, A-Plus alleged that the CEO and other seven members of management of the Authority spent GH¢10,652 in one night on food.

He said the hotel, Luxe Suites Hotel, where the outrageous expenses were incurred and paid for with the approval of Kwame Owusu is fully owned by the boss himself.

"Charley me I still don’t understand how 8 people spent 10,652,00 on food during a meeting. Ah how? It means each person’s food (just one meal) cost 1,335.00 Ghana cedis. Really? If you own Ghana as your private company will you spend this amount on a meal for just one meeting?" he queried.

READ ALSO: Maritime Authority boss accused of 'chop chop' attacks journalist

"If we complained during the campaign that NDC spent 20 dollars on Kenkey in Brazil, how then can we support this? 20 dollars is just 100 Ghana. This is 1.335.00 per person per meal. Did they chew golden sausages or the elephant itself came to the meeting?"

Ghana Maritime Authority Director General, Kwame Owusu play

Ghana Maritime Authority Director General, Kwame Owusu

 

Reports indicate that Mr. Kwame Owusu is still the Group Chairman of the Luxe Suites Hotel.

But the Authority denied the allegation and insisted the facts of the matter have been "misrepresented."

The controversial musician and a stanch member of the NPP in an interview on Accra FM said he is ready for any legal suit.

"I am ready for any legal battle on this matter, he should go ahead and sue me.

READ MORE: Transport Minister to probe Maritime Authority 'chop chop'

"Does he know the number of times people have threatened to sue me but never went ahead with it? He should find out. I am being a citizen and not just a spectator. I will continue to expose rot in the country irrespective of the government in place," he said.

