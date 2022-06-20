A tourist would visit the Sakumono Shrine instead of National Cathedral — Bright Simons

He was of the view that the government could have invested in existing traditional sites if the aim was to attract religious tourists.

He stated that people will visit the cathedral for two main purposes adding that they will visit for historical, artistic, and also spiritual.

Pulse Ghana

"If you are a tourist, you will probably come to Ghana to see the Sakumono Shrine if it was probably designed to be tourist-friendly than coming to see another Christian cathedral," Bright Simons said on Joy Newsfile.

Construction work on the interdenominational National Cathedral at Ridge in Accra has come to a halt months after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo laid the foundation stone brought from Jerusalem, Israel, for the commencement of the project.