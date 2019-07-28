Ms Pelosi is scheduled to address the Parliament of Ghana next Wednesday as part of her visit to the West African country to mark the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans landing in America.

She is leading a delegation of 12 members of the Congressional Black Caucus and will also meet with President Nana Akufo-Addo, Speaker Mike Oquaye and other senior government officials as part of her visit.

Posting on Facebook, the Trump supporter, Snr Sony Rocky, welcomed Speaker Pelosi in advance but warned her not to drag Donald Trump's name in the mud.

He wrote: "I hear speaker Nancy Pelosi is flying to Ghana soon for the year of return.Speaker Pelosi you are welcomed in advance.

"You are however being advised not to come and make any comments that will seek to denigrate Donald Trump.

"On behalf of the Trumpsters in town,any attempt to drag the name of the man of the moment in the mud would be met with all the force available.Donald has a special place in the hearts of serious minds in this country. 2019,Know Your Customer."

Trump and Pelosi have traded insults, innuendos and jabs in the past despite US president backing for her to be Speaker.

"Nervous Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace to herself and her family for having made such a disgusting statement, especially since I was with foreign leaders overseas,” Trump once tweeted about her.

"I don’t want to see [Trump] impeached, I want to see him in prison,” Pelosi is quoted by Politico as saying in a close doors meeting with her colleagues.