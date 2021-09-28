The project done by Messrs NMS Infrastructure and Barclays Bank Plc, London, was estimated to cost $38.8 million and is projected to be due for completion in 2017 but nothing has been done to complete the project.

The Ranking Member on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, and the minority members on the health committee of parliament paid a visit to the site on, Monday, September 27, 2021.

It was revealed the project which is about 65 percent complete has been left to rot.

Akandoh speaking to the media said they will not sit down for the government to waste the country's resources.

According to him, "I'm very sad to see what we are all seeing at the moment because most of you were part of the team when we came more than two years ago, and, for me, absolutely nothing has changed.

"In fact, it is going worse because some of the structures are further deteriorating. What I'm seeing here is an affront to the mandate the good people of this country have given to the president of Ghana. I think that this government is a group of old men who have no respect, for the stakeholders of the governance of this country and have no respect for the good people of this country."

"We are paying interest on the loan that was contracted for this purpose, meanwhile, the good people of this country especially those in the catchment area have not benefitted from this project," he bemoaned.

"This project was awarded somewhere in 2015 and it should have been completed somewhere latest by 2017. We are in 2021, when you talk, they will sit in Accra and try to defend. You've been in power for almost five good years and look at the state of the project," he said.

