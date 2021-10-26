RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Abandoned and completed unused projects cost Ghana GH¢44m

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Abandoned and completed unused projects across the country cost the state GH¢44 million, the Auditor General's report on the utilisation of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) has shown.

Abandoned E-block
Abandoned E-block

The losses and abandoned projects contributed to what the Auditor General classified as a contract worth ¢45 million in 107 assemblies.

Recommended articles

According to the Auditor-General, many assemblies spent millions on projects only to abandon them before they are completed.

Abandoned projects
Abandoned projects Pulse Ghana

The Auditor-General also found cases where payments were made although contractors failed to do the job.

Abandoned E-block at Papaye
Abandoned E-block at Papaye Pulse Ghana
Abandoned E-block at Papaye
Abandoned E-block at Papaye Pulse Ghana
Saglemi Housing project
Saglemi Housing project Pulse Ghana
Kumawu District Hospital left to rot
Kumawu District Hospital left to rot Pulse Ghana
Kumawu District Hospital left to rot
Kumawu District Hospital left to rot Pulse Ghana
Kumawu District Hospital left to rot
Kumawu District Hospital left to rot Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Accra is the second most expensive city in the world – Survey reveals

Vehicular traffic in Accra

Ghanaian graduates are miseducated; they only attend school for certificates – Joe Wise

Joe Osei Owusu

Ghana’s ambassador to Italy dies of heart attack

Ambassador Quartey Koranteng presents her letters of credence to President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

Ghana to outdoor herbal medicines to cure COVID-19

Herbal medicine file photo