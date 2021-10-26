The losses and abandoned projects contributed to what the Auditor General classified as a contract worth ¢45 million in 107 assemblies.
Abandoned and completed unused projects across the country cost the state GH¢44 million, the Auditor General's report on the utilisation of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) has shown.
According to the Auditor-General, many assemblies spent millions on projects only to abandon them before they are completed.
The Auditor-General also found cases where payments were made although contractors failed to do the job.
