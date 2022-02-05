‘It's not over’ – Sekondi-Takoradi MCE speaks after suspension

In the audio, he was heard verbally abusing a police officer on motor traffic duty and threatening to have him transferred to a village after his car was stopped by the officer.

The MCE was subsequently arrested by the Western Regional Police Command for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault, and offensive conduct against the Police officer, after which he was suspended by the President.

On Friday, though, the Takoradi Circuit Court ‘A’ granted him a GH¢100,000 self-recognizance bail with three sureties.

In a letter published after his release, Mr. Mumin Issah said he is “not oblivious of the fact that it is not over until it is all over.”

“As I proceed on my suspension, I first wish to express my gratitude to H.E. the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his fatherly love and the opportunity to serve in his government,” a section of the letter said.

“I again thank my colleague MMDCEs, the Presiding Member, Coordinating Director, Assembly Members, the Solicitor, and the entire staff of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly for their unflinching solidarity during this period. I finally wish to thank my family and all well-wishers who have stood by me through these difficult moments.”