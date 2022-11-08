Ablakwa presents laptops to 2022 NSMQ winners PRESEC-Legon

"I continued with my tradition of presenting laptops to the Odade3 Champions. This year, I made sure to include our outstanding quiz coordinator and a research strategist."

PRESEC-Legon silenced the supporters of Prempeh College on home ground to secure the bragging rights as winners of the 2022 NSMQ.

PRESEC made it a record of seven-time winners of the NSMQ when they pulled a final round surprise to overtake Prempeh College they overtook them who had led in the earlier rounds to win the ultimate.

The school ended the final round with 50 points against 41 by Prempeh College and 32 points by Adisadel College.