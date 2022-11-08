The MP in a Facebook post said "It's been a great privilege and profound pleasure hosting the 2022 PRESEC NSMQ winners.
Ablakwa presents laptops to 2022 NSMQ winners PRESEC-Legon
The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has presented laptops to the three contestants that represented Presbyterian Boys SHS (PRESEC) that won the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).
"I continued with my tradition of presenting laptops to the Odade3 Champions. This year, I made sure to include our outstanding quiz coordinator and a research strategist."
PRESEC-Legon silenced the supporters of Prempeh College on home ground to secure the bragging rights as winners of the 2022 NSMQ.
PRESEC made it a record of seven-time winners of the NSMQ when they pulled a final round surprise to overtake Prempeh College they overtook them who had led in the earlier rounds to win the ultimate.
The school ended the final round with 50 points against 41 by Prempeh College and 32 points by Adisadel College.
In the fifth and final round, the Legon boys answered three out of the five riddles to overtake Prempeh.
