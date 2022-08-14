Ablakwa procures medical equipment from US for new surgical theatre in North Tongu

He took to his Facebook page and other social media platforms to share photos of the container and some of the expensive and complex-looking equipment.

“Great news for my beloved constituents.

“Yesterday we successfully cleared our fully loaded 40-foot container of medical equipment shipped from the US for our historic modern Surgical Theatre Project,” the lawmaker wrote on Sunday, August 14,2022, further revealing: “Installations begin this week, ahead of commissioning.”

The “historic modern Surgical Theatre Project” is just one of the many life-changing initiatives by the MP over the years to make life worth living for his constituents.

The project, when completed and launched, will go a long way to not only improve healthcare delivery in North Tongu but also benefit the entire region.

As usual, Ghanaians have been hailing Ablakwa for his consistency in prioritizing the wellbeing and comfort of his constituents, with some people jokingly asking him to pull the brakes or they will relocate to his constituency.