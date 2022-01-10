He disclosed in a post on his social media pages that he had donated an undisclosed money to the management of the North Tongu Office of the National Ambulance Service to create the fund.

Mr Ablakwa added that the management of the Ambulance Service in his constituency had informed him about the national policy to charge patients for fuel if they have been referred to a medical facility outside a region.

Seeing that the “GHS385.00” each North Tongu constituent is expected to pay to be conveyed to a health facility outside the Volta Region is not affordable to most of the people he represents, the MP decided to intervene.

“The North Tongu Ambulance Service Fund shall operate as a revolving fund which shall be constantly replenished by the MP’s office with anticipated support from other kind-hearted persons and organisations,” Mr Ablakwa wrote on Facebook on Sunday, January 9.

“We are determined to ensure that no beloved constituent ever loses his/her life merely because they couldn’t afford the cost of fuel demanded by an ambulance service provider.”

Many Ghanaians have died as a result of inability to afford ambulance service fees, a charge said to be for fuel purchase.