Ablakwa sets up North Tongu Ambulance Service Fund to save constituents from avoidable deaths

Member of Parliament for North Tongu has set up a North Tongu Ambulance Service Fund to ensure no constituent ever dies due to inability to afford ambulance service fee.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the fund will “cater for vulnerable patients who cannot afford the cost of their referral outside the Volta Region.”

He disclosed in a post on his social media pages that he had donated an undisclosed money to the management of the North Tongu Office of the National Ambulance Service to create the fund.

Mr Ablakwa added that the management of the Ambulance Service in his constituency had informed him about the national policy to charge patients for fuel if they have been referred to a medical facility outside a region.

Seeing that the “GHS385.00” each North Tongu constituent is expected to pay to be conveyed to a health facility outside the Volta Region is not affordable to most of the people he represents, the MP decided to intervene.

READ ALSO: Soldiers arrest Western Togoland secessionists as they gather to receive weapons from financier

“The North Tongu Ambulance Service Fund shall operate as a revolving fund which shall be constantly replenished by the MP’s office with anticipated support from other kind-hearted persons and organisations,” Mr Ablakwa wrote on Facebook on Sunday, January 9.

“We are determined to ensure that no beloved constituent ever loses his/her life merely because they couldn’t afford the cost of fuel demanded by an ambulance service provider.”

Many Ghanaians have died as a result of inability to afford ambulance service fees, a charge said to be for fuel purchase.

Last year, the member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram in the Greater Accra region, Sam Nartey George sadly lost a 12-year-old constituent due to the 'no-bed syndrome' at Ghanaian hospitals.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

