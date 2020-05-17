This pledge is in support of teachers in their against the novel coronavirus.

Announcing this initiative on his Facebook page, the NDC MP said: “I have been in touch with the leadership of the 45 private basic schools in my beloved constituency to find out how they are coping with the exigencies of the times and to express my solidarity.”

“Sad to hear that unlike their counterparts in the public sector, teaching and non-teaching staff have not received salaries since March, thanks to COVID-19.”

“In the unfortunate circumstances, I have notified the leadership of private schools of a new MP’s initiative to offer a cash compensation package to all 570 teaching and non-teaching staff at the end of this month (May).”

“I am particularly delighted that I have also secured assurances that no teacher would be laid off in these difficult times.”

“We are all in this together. We defeat COVID-19 together and we rise from the ashes together.”