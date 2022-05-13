RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Abola Traditional Council affirms support for Jospong Group in its efforts to make Accra clean

Evans Effah

The Abola Traditional Council (ATC) has strongly affirmed its support to the efforts by the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) to ensure that Accra, and for that matter the entire country, was always clean.

The council said a clean environment was good and one that prevents diseases and also keeps the citizenry healthy for them to contribute to national development.

The Paramount Chief of Abola Traditional Area, who is also the Atofotse of the Ga State, Nii Ahene Nunoo III, made the observation when he led a delegation of chiefs, queen mothers and Ga warriors (Asafoatses) from the GTC to tour and familiraise themselves with operations of JGC’s state-of-the-art waste management facilities in the national capital, Accra.

He commended the Jospong Group for its continuous efforts to keep Accra always clean.

“We have seen the huge investment that Jospong Group of Companies has sunk into making Accra and Ghana clean, and definitely the Group needs our support,” he said.

He appealed to residents in the capital to always keep their environs clean, healthy and refrain from practices such as indiscriminate dumping of refuse and dumping of solid waste into drains and gutters.

Furthermore, Nii Ahene Nunoo III, who is a member of the Ga Traditional Council, lamented the behaviour of some households who dump solid materials including pair of shoes, worn-out shirts, wallets, car tyres among others into their sceptic tanks.

“It is displeasing that shoes, car tryes, rags were found among faecal matter which is supposed to be liquid. It is a practice that must seize because it does not speak well of us as a people,” he advised.

This came to light when the Head of Engineering Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL), a subsidiary of JGC which is managing the facility, Ing. Eric Amofa Sarkodie, bemoaned that such solid materials were often found in faecal matter after dislodgement, adding that they were seriously affecting their machines.

The Highest Chief Priest of the Ga State, Nuumo Akwa Mensah III, who was part of the delegation, charged citizens in Accra to join hands and support the JGC for Accra to become the cleanest city.

“We have all seen the difficulty with which the Jospong Group of Companies is working, particularly in the waste management space, to make our capital city clean. We need an all hands on deck approach to make them succeed,” he said.

Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

