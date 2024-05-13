Dr. Apaak deemed this situation acceptable. During an interview on TV3 on Sunday, May 12, 2024, he emphasized that John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), would address the issue of inadequate furniture.
About 1 million pupils sit on the floor to learn — Dr. Apaak reveals
The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has revealed that approximately one million pupils in Ghana study while seated on the floor.
According to him, "John Mahama will address the issue of the furniture shortage. As we speak now, we have a furniture deficit in excess of one million.
"What that means is that about one million of our wards go to school every day and they have to sit on the floor or sit on blocks to study. That clearly cannot be acceptable."
The lack inadequate furniture at the primary school is affecting academic work in the school.
Recent data available through the Ministry of Education's (MoE) Education Management Information System (EMIS) suggests that as of 2021, 50 percent (596,949) KG pupils, 40 percent (1,308,479) primary pupils and 30 percent (425,465) JHS pupils did not have seating and writing places, bringing the total to 2,330,893, representing 40 percent of basic school pupils.
Pupils lie on their bellies to write and others have improvised blocks and stones as seats and the situation at the upper primary level was no different.
Conditions in the classrooms were deplorable as children sat on the cracked cemented floor to take lessons.
The situation according to the management is affecting the quality teaching and learning in the primary schools.
