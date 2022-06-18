About 30 armed men storm Adanse Praso, shoot residents and chief

According to Kasapa News, the thugs, numbering about 30, stormed the Chief’s Palace and the community with weapons such as guns and cutlasses on a mission to kill anybody they meet in the street.

The armed men then clashed with the youth in the community who had mobilized themselves in self-dence.

In the course of the clash, five of the residents, including the chief of the area, were shot by the armed thugs.

The residents, however, managed to arrest two of the armed men and then handed them over to the police while a search has been mounted for the rest.

Meanwhile, the Kyidomhene of the area, Nana Okofo Tabi I, reacted to the incident, disclosing that a volunteer group had been formed to patrol the area due to criminal activities by the youth of Adanse Praso in the Adanse South District of the Ashanti Region.

He added that the criminals realized that the presence of the said volunteering group has become a bottleneck to their criminal activities, hence they have resorted to armed attacks on the community.

The traditional leader went on further to lament how the thugs destroyed three acres of rice farms and a five-acre cocoa farm that belonged to one of the volunteers.

He has called on the police to beef up security in the area to protect life and property.

Last week, some unknown assailants set ablaze a vehicle carrying three chiefs from Ellembelle.

According to the Ghana News Agency, Nana Anokyi IV, Chief of Anokyi, Nana Akpanye Armo II, Chief of Awiaso, and Nana Blaychie, Chief of Ekpu in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, and their driver sustained burn injuries.

The traditional leaders were reportedly returning from the installation ceremony of the new chief of Agyambra, Nana Amenkyi Fabin V, when the unfortunate incident happened.

Narrating the incident to the GNA, with registration number GR 2304-12, Kwame Mensah said he was driving the chiefs and when he got to the rubber plantation at Agyambra on the way to Nyamebekyere, popularly called 32, he encountered a road block.

He stopped and alighted in an attempt to remove the road block, but to his surprise, five men came from the bush, one holding a gallon of petrol, and they poured it on the vehicle and set it ablaze, the news agency reports.

Mensah went further to allege that the men who attacked them might belong to another faction in the community that also laid claim to the throne of Nana Amenkyi Fabin V.

The occupants of the vehicle in question managed to escape but sustained various degrees of burn injuries.

Also recounting his ordeal, Nana Anokyi IV said that he had to flee through the rubber plantation and later got to the 32 Customs Duane barrier at Nyamebekyere.