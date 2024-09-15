ADVERTISEMENT
Absconded former MASLOC CEO has been found, she'll be brought to Ghana – Deputy AG

Sammy Danso Eghan

Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has revealed that the government has located Sedinam Attionu Tamaklo.

Alfred Tuah-Yeboah
Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

The former CEO of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedinam Attionu Tamaklo, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labour fled the country.

Despite her sentence, Tamaklo is currently abroad and not serving her jail term.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Sompa FM, Mr Tuah-Yeboah disclosed that the government is collaborating with partners in the United States to facilitate her return to Ghana.

He explained, "Sedinam Attionu Tamaklo, who served as the MASLOC boss under the NDC administration, was involved in theft. It is shocking that she engaged in such activities. The judge sentenced her accountant to five years in prison for assisting her."

Sedinam Tamakloe
Sedinam Tamakloe Pulse Ghana

During the trial, Tamaklo was granted permission to seek medical treatment abroad but did not return. Mr Tuah-Yeboah stated, "Before the case concluded, she moved from the US to London and then back to the US. She is currently unable to leave the US. We have filed all necessary documents and she will be extradited soon. We monitor her movements daily and once she is back in Ghana, her jail term will commence from that day. Her sentence serves as a lesson for public officials to work diligently."

Additionally, the government plans to confiscate her properties and hold accountable those who posted her bail, amounting to five million Ghana cedis.

Sammy Danso Eghan

