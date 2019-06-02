The deported Ghanaians are Florence Donkur, Simon Gyan, Yeboah Collins, and Alhaji Isa.

The statement admonition Ghanaians living in Nigerian to ensure they posses the requisite documentation which will enable them to legally reside in Nigeria.

The statement further urged Ghanaians in Nigeria to abide by the laws of Nigeria, to avoid any infraction of the laws of the host country.

In March, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in a statement said the four Ghanaians were deported for violating various provisions of the Immigration Act and Regulations.

"The Order which was issued in the interest of the Public affects three males and a female," the Public Relations Unit of the NIS said.