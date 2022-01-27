In a post on social media, Nana Addo urged Ghanaians to accept the levy because it reduce our dependency on borrowing.

“The e-levy will provide the government with revenue to build more roads, provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth and reduce our dependence on debt.“

The government started a town hall meeting to sensitize Ghanaians on the levy today in Koforidua.

According to a communique from government, the town hall meeting is aimed at explaining the importance and need for the 1.75% E-levy. The forum will also take feedback and inputs from the public and relevant stakeholders.

The E-levy is a new tax measure introduced by the government in the 2022 Budget on basic transactions related to digital payments and electronic platform transactions.