Accept e-levy, it will provide more jobs - Akufo-Addo urge Ghanaians

Authors:

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has broken his silence on the controversial e-levy.

President Nana Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo

According to him, the novel tax is the catalyst Ghana needs to create more jobs.

In a post on social media, Nana Addo urged Ghanaians to accept the levy because it reduce our dependency on borrowing.

“The e-levy will provide the government with revenue to build more roads, provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth and reduce our dependence on debt.“

The government started a town hall meeting to sensitize Ghanaians on the levy today in Koforidua.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

According to a communique from government, the town hall meeting is aimed at explaining the importance and need for the 1.75% E-levy. The forum will also take feedback and inputs from the public and relevant stakeholders.

The E-levy is a new tax measure introduced by the government in the 2022 Budget on basic transactions related to digital payments and electronic platform transactions.

A charge of 1.75% will apply to electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis.

Evans Annang

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

