According to him, the novel tax is the catalyst Ghana needs to create more jobs.
Accept e-levy, it will provide more jobs - Akufo-Addo urge Ghanaians
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has broken his silence on the controversial e-levy.
In a post on social media, Nana Addo urged Ghanaians to accept the levy because it reduce our dependency on borrowing.
“The e-levy will provide the government with revenue to build more roads, provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth and reduce our dependence on debt.“
The government started a town hall meeting to sensitize Ghanaians on the levy today in Koforidua.
According to a communique from government, the town hall meeting is aimed at explaining the importance and need for the 1.75% E-levy. The forum will also take feedback and inputs from the public and relevant stakeholders.
The E-levy is a new tax measure introduced by the government in the 2022 Budget on basic transactions related to digital payments and electronic platform transactions.
A charge of 1.75% will apply to electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis.
