Accept e-levy; it’s a necessary evil - Afenyo-Markin implore Ghanaians

Speaking on Accra based Asaase Radio, the Effutu Member of Parliament said the levy will help government construct a lot of roads.

“For me, we need this E-Levy for a long time. We need the roads… so as for a means to get funds to sustain the maintenance and expansion, it is a necessary evil.”

“But if you tax and tax properly and identify the proper tax to impose and you spend that money for people to see the benefits thereof, trust me, you can always win an argument.

“Because now with the 1.75% levy all that Ghanaians expect in spite of the complain would be to see that works are going on in their various communities and they are seeing increasing spate in the way work is being done, that they are seeing contractors back to site, for me that could be the game-changer,” Afenyo-Markin told Wilberforce Asare.

The Effutu MP believes the introduction of the levy is strategic.

The government has decided to place a levy on all electronic transactions to widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said.