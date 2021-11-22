RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Accept e-levy; it’s a necessary evil - Afenyo-Markin implore Ghanaians

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has called on Ghanaians to accept the newly introduced electronic levy.

Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin
Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

He said albeit its unpopularity, the levy is a game changer for the Ghanaian economy.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Accra based Asaase Radio, the Effutu Member of Parliament said the levy will help government construct a lot of roads.

“For me, we need this E-Levy for a long time. We need the roads… so as for a means to get funds to sustain the maintenance and expansion, it is a necessary evil.”

“But if you tax and tax properly and identify the proper tax to impose and you spend that money for people to see the benefits thereof, trust me, you can always win an argument.

“Because now with the 1.75% levy all that Ghanaians expect in spite of the complain would be to see that works are going on in their various communities and they are seeing increasing spate in the way work is being done, that they are seeing contractors back to site, for me that could be the game-changer,” Afenyo-Markin told Wilberforce Asare.

The Effutu MP believes the introduction of the levy is strategic.

Afenyo Markins
Afenyo Markins ece-auto-gen

The government has decided to place a levy on all electronic transactions to widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said.

Presenting the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in Parliament on Wednesday (17 November), Ofori-Atta said the new charge will be known as the “Electronic Transaction Levy or E-Levy”.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Nana Aba Anamoah and her team went overboard on how they treated Journalist Albert – Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere

I have liver issues that’s why my looks have changed - Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken-Ofori-Atta

30-year-old physically challenged man butchered by land guard

Man-with-Cutlass

2022 budget: Any Ghanaian transferring over GH¢100 is no longer poor – Ursula Owusu

Ursula Owusu