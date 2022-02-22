Account for missing GHS4.2 billion ‘Free SHS’ cash - NDC MP to government

“I dare say that I don’t believe that all the colossal amount of resources assigned for the implementation of the program have gone to the program. Because if these monies have been going to the program many of the challenges bedeviling the free Senior High Schools since its inception by this time should have been a thing of the past.

“I challenge the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Education to account and give us the breakdown regarding the colossal increase in the amount invested in the free Senior High Schools between 2020 and 2021. An additional expenditure of GHC2.4 billion which they cannot account for,” he said on Starr FM.

He continued “So the question is this, what has happened to all the monies that are said to be expended on the back of free Senior High Schools? Because if those monies were being applied as expected I seriously don’t believe we should be contending with these things in this day and age.”

Pulse Ghana

The MP further alleged that “as we speak now the government owe buffer-stock suppliers some GHC350 million. So the government knows what to do.”

According to him, the heads of government assistant secondary schools at their 59th Delegates Conference held in Bolgatanga listed 18 key issues affecting the smooth implementation of the free SHS policy.