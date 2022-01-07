The employee, an accountant named Mr. Awuni Akyireba has his appointment revoked by the hospital for the allegations.
Accountant who alleged misuse of COVID-19 funds by management sacked by KATH
Management of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has dismissed a staff who alleged that the hospital misused its COVID-19 funds.
According to the management, their former staff was just on a destructive mission with no evidence to back his claim.
In a report by Accra based Starr FM, a letter signed by the board Chairman Nana Effah Ampenteng, the Omanhene of Bompata Traditional area, directed the hospital’s director of finance to pay him all his entitlements.
The dismissal letter again directed the director of finance to delete his name from the hospitals staff payroll effective 20th December, 2021.
Mr. Akyireba accused the Hospital’s management of misusing the COVID-19 funds that were accrued by the management of the health facility during the height of the pandemic in 2020.
He petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the hospital, Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso, over allegations of misappropriation of COVID-19 funds.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh