Accra: AMA to raze down over 100 unauthorized structures

In an interview with the media, the Head of Public Affairs of AMA, Gilbert Nii Ankrah explained that due to the clumsy structures on the storm drain coupled with the dumping of refuse into the drains, the Assembly was unable to effectively desilt the drain, causing flooding anytime there is a downpour.

He mentioned that dwellers in the structures also open bowels and throw them into some adjoining buildings, including companies such as the ECG Technical Office, Duraplast Company limited, and Ashfoam limited, or dump it in drains causing the spread of diseases and engage in illicit activities adding that some of the occupants also operate kraal under unhygienic conditions with offensive odor and flies.

“We have had alleged reports of how some of them jump into the nearby company to steal on several occasions… Most of the structures are believed to be used as brothels by sex workers as well, ” he added.

Mr. Nii Ankrah explained that the illegal structures had created a state of fear in the community as they have continuously been terrorized by notorious criminals who use the structures as their hideouts.