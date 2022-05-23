Accra floods destroy documents and computers at Lands Commission Head Office

According to the GNA, the basement at head office of the Lands Commission got flooded and it affected archived documents and computers.

“The basement of the new building was heavily submerged in water after Saturday night’s downpour, leading to the flooding of the Records Room, Files Room, and I.T. Unit -all situated at the basement”, the GNA reported.

The affected documents include indentures, land maps, and land documents, sources at the Commission told the Ghana News Agency.

Pulse Ghana

According to the sources, essential land documents have also been “mixed up” as a result of the destruction caused by the flood.

On Saturday, places such as Kaneshie, Alajo, parts of Tema, and Adabraka were among the areas that got flooded.

Residents of the affected areas were compelled to evacuate their homes for safety as flood water made its way into their rooms, some of which lost their belongings.