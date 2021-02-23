Mrs. Dappah said this when she appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Tuesday for vetting.

She noted that a lot of work has been done by her predecessors and herself to ensure that Accra becomes the cleanest city on the continent.

Minister-designate for Sanitation and Waters Resources, Cecilia Dapaah

“Accra is on course to become the cleanest city that the President said in absolute terms. I think we are on course looking at what we started doing and what I continued from my colleague,” she said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

It will be recalled that, in 2017, President Akufo-Addo revealed plans to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa before the end of his first term.

However, the four-year deadline has now been missed, with parts of the capital still filled with filth as the President enters his second term in office.

The Sanitation Minister-designate, however, believes “when you start a process, it takes time to yield results.”

In November, Mrs. Dapaah stated that government was 80% through with making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

According to her, 100% of the cleaning of the city was done during the Coronavirus lockdown period.

She, however, noted that some people had once again started littering the city following the easing of restrictions.