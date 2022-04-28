The circumstances surrounding the death are unknown.
Accra: Police officer shoots himself to death
A police officer allegedly shot himself at a warehouse on Graphic Road in Accra on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
The police administration has launched investigations into the mysterious death of the policeman.
A statement signed by the Director-General, Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori said "In line with our standard operating procedure, the name and further details of the deceased officer have been withheld and will be communicated after his family has been formally notified of the incident."
It added: "The Ghana Police Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of one of our own, a Police officer who allegedly shot himself while on duty today April 27, 2022, at the Graphic Road, Abossey Okai, Accra."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh