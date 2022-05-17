Achimota Forest has not been sold and won’t be sold - Lands Minister

The Achimota Forest Reserve is trending on social media after a document purported to be from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources said it will be no more a reserve.

In a response, Abu Jinapor said Ghanaians should disregard the reports.

He says rumours suggesting the government has gazetted an Executive Instrument (E.I.) to approve the redesignation, sale or development of the land are fake and must be utterly disregarded.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Jinapor wrote that the “Achimota Forest has not and will not be sold.”