He said government has no intentions of selling the said land.
Achimota Forest has not been sold and won’t be sold - Lands Minister
The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has debunked rumors that the Achimota Forest Reserve has been sold.
The Achimota Forest Reserve is trending on social media after a document purported to be from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources said it will be no more a reserve.
In a response, Abu Jinapor said Ghanaians should disregard the reports.
He says rumours suggesting the government has gazetted an Executive Instrument (E.I.) to approve the redesignation, sale or development of the land are fake and must be utterly disregarded.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Jinapor wrote that the “Achimota Forest has not and will not be sold.”
The Instrument gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor stipulated that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve, pursuant to Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157).
