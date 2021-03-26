Ghanaians always talk about single-sex schools when we talk about Senior High Schools in Ghana and how one is better than the other.

This competition has given some students the motivation and courage to go all the way to do marvelous things for their schools.

Every school, when given the platform, wants to boast their achievements and records in the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) and also their performance during the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Even on the field, schools still talk about the number of medals they have won during the inter-colleges competition.

Achimota Senior High school

Achimota School is nicknamed Motown.

It is a co-educational boarding school located at Achimota in Accra.

The school was founded in 1924 by Sir Frederick Gordon Guggisberg, Dr. James Emman Kwegyir Aggrey, and the Rev. Alec Garden Fraser.

It was formally opened in 1927 by Sir Frederick Guggisberg, then Governor of the British Gold Coast colony.

Achimota, modeled on the British public school system, was the first mixed-gender school to be established on the Gold Coast.

The school has educated many Ghanaian leaders, including Kwame Nkrumah, Edward Akufo-Addo, Jerry John Rawlings, and John Evans Atta Mills all of whom are former Heads of State of Ghana.

Former Prime Minister of Ghana, Kofi Abrefa Busia also taught at Achimota as a student/teacher and then staff.

Also included in its list of African heads of state are Zimbabwe's second president Robert Mugabe and Sir Dawda Jawara, the first head of state of The Gambia.

An alumnus/alumna of Achimota is known as an "Akora".

Achimota school

Ghana Senior High School

Ghana Senior High School is popularly known as GHANASS, located in Koforidua in the Eastern region.

It was preceded by the establishment of two colleges that ultimately combined into what is currently known as 'The Beacon of the East'.

In 1943, Fred Addae and Francis Adjei Tetebo established a school with an initial population of 16 boys called Phoenix College in a private temporary building.

By 1950, an increase in student population necessitated the movement of the school into a new location that currently houses the Normal Technical Institute, Koforidua.

The location change brought in its wake a change in the school's name from Phoenix College to Christ College.

The location of the premises had to change again after some time to respond to the increasing student population.

When Ghana gained independence in 1957, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on a visit to Koforidua requested a name change of the school from Christ College to Ghana Secondary School.

SHS

Koforidua Senior High School

The school is located at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The school slogan is "Mmarima Mma".

The school was established in the year 1967 by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.[3] It was the second secondary technical school after Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) in Takoradi.

The school began as an all-boys school. Girls were later admitted for the first time in 1991, but only made up 5% of the student population in 2001.

To date the population of girls has not improved, therefore many people including student think it should be made a permanent all-boys school.

Koforidua Senior High Technical School

Mawuli Senior High school

Mawuli School is a co-educational, boarding senior high school located in Ho in the Volta Region.

The school was founded in 1950 by the Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

It was the first senior high school to be established in the Trans-Volta Togoland.

The school has churned out notable Ghanaians who are helping in the development of Ghana.

The school can boast of Selase Agbenyefia, a Ghanaian helicopter pilot, Akofa Edjeani Asiedu, Ghanaian actress, Akua Dansua, Ghanaian journalist and politician, Leila Djansi – Ghanaian filmmaker, Bernice Heloo – MP Hohoe North and former deputy Minister for Environment Science, Technology and Innovations, Jerry Kuma – vice-chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology, Efo Kodjo Mawugbe – Ghanaian and award-winning playwright and former director of the National Theatre of Ghana and Elizabeth Akua Ohene – Ghanaian journalist.

Mawuli School

Ghana National College

Ghana National College is a senior high school in Cape Coast in the Central region.

It was founded on 20 July 1948, staffed by dismissed teachers from St Augustine's College and Mfantsipim School.

The college was founded by the first Ghanaian President Kwame Nkrumah using his own funds, for eight students who had been expelled by the British colonial administration from St Augustine's College.

The expulsion resulted from a protest march, held in solidarity with Nkrumah, who was then imprisoned.

In the year 2014, the College created a Hall of Fame to honor alumni. The first inductees were Francis Allotey, Samuel Sefa-Dedeh, Jophus Anamuah-Mensah, Anthony Annan-Prah, David Taylor, Lee Tandoh-Ocran, and Kobby A. Koomson.

Other notable alumni include:

Nana Aba Anamoah, media personality, news anchor, and broadcaster

Kwesi Armah, formerly Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom

General Emmanuel Alexander Erskine, 1st UNIFIL Commander

Gladys Asmah – Former Minister of Fisheries

Anthony Annan – Ghanaian international footballer / Schalke 04

Nana Awere Damoah – Ghanaian author

Diana Hamilton – Ghanaian musician

Charlotte Osei – lawyer and former chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana

Abeiku Santana – radio and tv personality